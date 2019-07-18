Wilton High School wins two Halo awards

Two stage productions from Wilton High School were recognized at the Halo awards which honors high school students’ achievements in all aspects of theater.

Over 60 high schools from across the state participated in the 16th annual Halo Awards on Monday, June 3, at the Palace Theater in Waterbury.

The fall play “Witness for the Prosecution,” directed by Kevin Slater, sets by Christian Planton, produced and costumed by Marty Kozlowski, won the award for Best Performance by a Cast in an Ensemble Production.

It was also nominated for:

Best Costumes: Peyton Matik

Best Specialty Ensemble: Nick Furst, Lily Mikita, Andrew Tsantilas, Alex Meyers, Olivia Vitarelli

Best Performance by a Couple or Dynamic Duo in a Play: Nick Furst, Lily Mikita

Best Male Standout in an Ensemble Production: Nick Furst

Best Classical Play

The spring musical, “Newsies,” directed by Meredith Walker, produced and costumed by Marty Kozlowski, sets by Christian Planton, was nominated for eight Halo Awards and won the Best Musical award.

It was also nominated for:

Best Performance by a leading actress in a musical: Sarah Bates

Best Performance by a featured actor in a musical: Michael Biondo

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical: Jack Parrotta

Best Performance By a Supporting Actor in a musical: Ryan Lynn

Best Featured Dancers: Jessica Olin, Olivia Vitarelli, Quinn Lupton, Jenna Bonafide, Emma Driver, Abby Seaman, Sasha Sypher and Taylor White

Best Orchestra

Best Dancing

This is the first year Wilton High School’s spring musical has been eligible for Halo consideration because the musical is performed very late in the school year. This year, the Halo award committee extended the eligibility window to allow Wilton to compete.

The Halo awards are a crowning achievement for producer and artistic director Marty Kozlowski who is retiring from the school district after 23 years and moving to South Carolina.

She strongly believes there is a place in the theater for all kids who want to participate. “Just give it a try. I’ve seen many shy kids get bitten by the bug and then blossom and become a part of our theater family,” she said.

The theater program was recognized by the Wilton Board of Education with a “Salute to Excellence” award.