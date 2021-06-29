Wilton High School theater nominated for 24 CT state awards Staff June 29, 2021 Updated: June 29, 2021 1:21 p.m.
Emmy Baer, Aki Lasher, Matthew Huang perform in Wilton High School Theatre’s production of “All in the Timing” this past academic school year, in Wilton, Connecticut. Students in the production have received award nominations for the production.
A scene from Wilton High School’s performance of “Working” during this past academc school year. Students in the production have received award nominations for the production.
Students from
the Wilton High School Theatre department participated in two Connecticut statewide adjudications this academic school year: The Halo Awards, which are annually presented by the Seven Angels Theatre in Waterbury, and the Sondheim Awards, which are presented by the Broadway Method Academy, in Fairfield.
The Halo Awards adjudicates the Fall Play, and the Spring Musical. The Sondheim Awards adjudicates only the Spring Musical. Combined,
the Wilton High School Theatre program received 24 nominations including two production staff nominations.