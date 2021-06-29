Wilton High School theater nominated for 24 CT state awards

Students from the Wilton High School Theatre department participated in two Connecticut statewide adjudications this academic school year: The Halo Awards, which are annually presented by the Seven Angels Theatre in Waterbury, and the Sondheim Awards, which are presented by the Broadway Method Academy, in Fairfield.

The Halo Awards adjudicates the Fall Play, and the Spring Musical. The Sondheim Awards adjudicates only the Spring Musical. Combined, the Wilton High School Theatre program received 24 nominations including two production staff nominations.

“The Wilton community contributed greatly to the success of the high school’s theatre program amidst COVID-19 restrictions amid the pandemic from the new virus, and are invited to celebrate the following nominations,” the department said in a release about the accomplishment.

The Halo Awards nominations include:

Best Comic Male Performance in a Play to Timothy Grace in “All In The Timing”

Best Comic Female Performance in a Play to Sarah Bennett in “All In The Timing”

Best Specialty Ensemble in a Play to Matthew Huang, Nala Clarke, Emmy Baer and Aki Lasher in “All In The Timing”

Best Performance by a Couple of Dynamic Duo in a Play to Timothy Grace and Sarah Bennett as Leon & Mrs. Trotsky in “All In The Timing”

Best Performance by a Cast in an Ensemble Play to the Cast of “All In The Timing”

Best Male Standout Performance in an Ensemble Play to Matthew Huang as Philip Glass in “All In The Timing”

Best Female Standout Performance in an Ensemble Play to Lucy Beach as Betty in “All In The Timing”

Fearless Award to the Cast of “All In The Timing”

Best Play to the Cast of “All In The Timing”

Special Student Director Award to Brielle Flavin for “All In The Timing”

Best Comic Male Performance in a Musical to Illeas Paschalidis as Joe Zutty in “Working”

Best Special Effects to Jake Arnowitz & Joe Eustace for “Working”

Best Stage Management to Casey Shu, Samantha Dorne, Isabella Kaplan and Kate Rusin for “Working”

Best Original Program Cover Design/Artwork to Michael Biondo for “Working”

Best Dancing to the Cast of “Working”

Best Specialty Ensemble in a Musical to Rachel Slater, Ella DeLuca and Madeline Mosquera in Cleanin’ Women in “Working”

Best Chorus to the Cast of “Working”

Best Performance by a Cast in an Ensemble Musical to the Cast of “Working”

Best Male Standout Performance in an Ensemble Musical to Ryan Witty as Mike Dillard in “Working”

Best Female Standout Performance in an Ensemble Musical to Brielle Flavin as Grace Clements in “Working”

Best Classical Musical to the Cast of “Working”

The Sondheim Awards include:

Best Choreographer to Kathryn Luckstone, (Wilton High School Theatre artistic director, and producer,)

Best Director to Meredith Walker Best Actor to Illeas Paschalidis as Joe Zutty in “Working”

The Halo Awards ceremony will be presented virtually on Thursday, July 8, at 7 p.m.

Tickets are free, and can be reserved to receive the livestream at sevenangelstheatre.org/event/the-halo-highschool-theatre-awards/.

The Sondheim Awards ceremony will take place in person at the Shubert Theatre in New Haven on Saturday, July 17, at 7:30 p.m. Ticket information will be available on the department’s website.