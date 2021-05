In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic a group of local Wilton High School sophomores have come together to start a charity group called: “Wilton Community Outreach,” (WCO) to help the underserved of Connecticut.

The charity group has partnered up with the local Trackside Teen Center, and have started their first initiative to help the local Wilton Food Pantry.

The charity group at the teen center will be holding a raffle fundraiser and collection event to raise money and gather donations for the food pantry.

Those who are interested can come to Trackside to obtain raffle tickets and attempt to win prizes from local businesses in Wilton. Some of the top prizes include a $1,000 scholarship to C2 Education, a $120 gift card to Dermage Spa, $90 ear piercing gift cards to Wilton Jewelers and 15 more prizes and gift cards from local restaurants and businesses.

There are two options to enter the raffle. People may donate non-perishable items to the center, which is located at 15 Station Road, in Wilton on:

Sunday, May 23, 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. (preferred donation window,)

Monday, May 24, 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.,

Tuesday, May 25, 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.,

Wednesday, May 26, 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. and, or,

Thursday, May 27, 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Donors will receive a voucher that will be redeemable for one raffle ticket for every five items donated, or buy raffle tickets for $5 each. The tickets are available for purchase online at https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTE1MjIy. Ticket sales will end May, 28, at noon.

The raffle will be held on Zoom May 28, at 7 p.m. All proceeds will go to the Wilton Food Pantry, which is located at the Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road in Wilton.

Visit the Wilton Public School district onlne at sites.google.com/wiltonps.org/wiltoncommunityoutreach/home for more information.

Wilton Community Outreach thanks all of the local businesses for their donations to the cause:

Parlor Pizza, Pinocchio Pizza, Coco Nails, C2 Education, Little Pub, Blue Star Bazaar, Hunan Cafe, Wilton Jewelers, Sun Spa and Nails, Tavern on 7, Dermage Spa, Kumon, and Signature Style.