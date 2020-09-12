Wilton High School student tests positive for COVID-19

A Wilton High School student has tested positive for COVID-19. Photo: Jeannette Ross / Hearst Connecticut Media

WILTON — A Wilton High School student has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter sent out Sept. 12 to school district families by Superintendent of Schools Kevin Smith.

The student only has mild symptoms and is recovering at home, Smith said, adding the district was notified of the illness on Friday, Sept. 11. He did not give any details as to the identity of the student, citing privacy laws.

Following the district’s containment policy, the custodial staff is working over the weekend to deep clean the building on Danbury Road and students in “cohort A” will be able to return to class on Monday as the district continues with its hybrid model of having half the student body in each building at a time.

All those who came in “close contact” with the student are being contacted by the Wilton Health Department and are being directed to quarantine for 14 days. Close contact is defined as “spending at least 15 minutes within six feet of a person with confirmed COVID-19.” (More information on close contact is available at the CDC website.

“This news is unfortunate, especially because we’ve only returned to in-person schooling for one week,” Smith said. “We are reminded that the virus is insidious. Implementing our school mitigation strategies and engaging in wearing face coverings, practicing social distancing, hand washing and other pro-social behaviors will help keep our community safe.”

This is the first in-school case of COVID-19 to affect the district, and as it follows its containment policies, it is possible adjustments may be made based on feedback and any other information gleaned from this incident, Smith said.

Wilton schools opened with full remote learning on Aug. 31 and switched to a hybrid model on Sept. 8.