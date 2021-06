Contributed photo

The Accounting Scholarship Foundation of the Connecticut Society of Certified Public Accountants (CTCPA) recently presented Wilton High School student Ryan Sorbo of Wilton with a High School Scholarship at the CTCPA Accounting Scholarship Foundation Awards Night 2021.

The CTCPA Accounting Scholarship Foundation helps tomorrow's CPAs today by providing scholarships and grants to accounting students at Connecticut high schools, colleges and universities.