Wilton High School seniors receive awards

Wilton High School held a Virtual Academic Awards Assembly on June 8.

Wilton High School held a Virtual Academic Awards Assembly June 8, at noon. The following seniors received awards.

College Book Award

Yale — outstanding academic scholarship — Adarsh Varghese (Class of 2021 but graduating a year early)

Appointment to the United States Air Force Academy

Zachary Muraskin

PTSA Book Awards

Presented to seniors who have demonstrated the highest quality of performance in specific subject areas.

English — Madeline Pennino

Business & Tech Ed. — Business — James Wright; Technology — Michael Cassara

Family & Consumer Science — Child Development — Anastasia Schroeder; Culinary Arts — William Trentos; and Interior Design — Zoia Agoeva

World Languages — French — Justin Lipper; Spanish — Paul Martines; German — Nicholas Ivanov; Latin — Thomas Czick and Greek — Alexander Koutsoukos

Mathematics — Ashleigh Coltman and Larry Huang

Theater Arts — Christina Henesy and Peyton Matik

Public Speaking — Nicholas Ivanov and Isabel Klink

Science — Ellen Holmquist and Alexander Koutsoukos

Social Studies — Alexander Koutsoukos, Niamh McCarthy and Andrew Smith

Music — Band — Sara Schneidman; Choral — Rachel Nadel

Orchestra — Thomas Czick and Navod Jayawardhane

Art — Drawing — Kathleen Quinlan; Photography — Lilly Sciarretta; Ceramics — Griffin Morris; Painting — Niamh McCarthy; Sculpture — Jack Santomero; and Computer Graphics — Alexander Stepnowsky

Library Learning Commons — Madeline Pennino

Physical Education/Health — PE — Maxwell Downing and Health — Caroline Hess and Cole Stefan

Support Services — Connor McCabe

School Counseling for Citizenship & Character — Madeline Pennino

Science Awards

Presented for distinguished contributions and accomplishments in the field of science.

W. Gehret Kleinspehn Science Award — Presented to a senior showing strong interest, achievement and enthusiasm in all of the sciences and humanities — Andrew Harris Patnaik

Society of Women Engineers — Presented for academic achievement in science and mathematics with an interest in pursuing engineering — Ashleigh Coltman and Justin Lipper

The Wilton Land Conservation Trust Scholarship in memory of Dan Cappel — Presented to a senior that has demonstrated a commitment to the environment, extracurricular activities, community service and academics — Brett Gilman

The Renewable Energy Environmental Science Scholarship Award — Awarded to a senior who through class work has studied and communicated the benefits of renewable energy generation as an alternative to today’s carbon emitting energy sources and their adverse environmental impact — Emma Babashak

Wilton Garden Club Marybeth Wheeler Memorial Scholarship Award — Presented to a senior who has shown an interest and achievement in nature, horticulture, botany or ecology — Brett Gilman

Mathematics Awards

AMC 12 Top WHS Scorer — Larry Huang

Fairfield County Math League Top Performers — Jeffrey Huang, Larry Huang, Alexander Koutsoukos, Rishabh Raniwala, and Adarsh Varghese

World Language Awards

World Language Scholar Award — To a senior who has studied and gained proficiency in three languages at Wilton High School, understands and appreciates cultural differences, demonstrates a sincere passion for languages and cultures of the world and plans to utilize several languages on a professional level — Alexander Koutsoukos

Association of American Teachers of French — For outstanding senior in French — Patricia Dineen

German Consulate of Federal Republic of Germany — For outstanding achievement in the study of German language and literature — Hector Melesio Rodriguez

National German Exam Gold Medal — Nicholas Ivanov

National Greek Examination — Homeric Odyssey — High Honors/Thomas Czick and Alexander Koutsoukos and Homeric Iliad — High Honors/Alexander Koutsoukos

Career Practicum Award

To a senior who has shown outstanding achievement in Career Practicum — Cassandra Foley

National Economics Challenge

Adam Smith Division (AP) — Individual Scores of High Distinction — Andrew Smith (perfect score) and Maden Herve and Individual Scores of Distinction — Rishabh Raniwala and Cole Stephenson

Captain Sam Polis American Legion Post 86 Memorial Scholarship

In recognition of academic achievement by a senior pursuing a technical career — Caleb Forland

The James B. Whipple American Legion Post 86 Student Awards

Presented to two seniors who possess high qualities of courage, honor, leadership, patriotism, scholarship and service and a willingness to help others on their own initiative — Jack Savarese and Sara Schneidman

Fairfield County Community Foundation Excellence in Education Scholarship

Presented to a senior who exemplifies excellence in education, demonstrates leadership and is involved in extracurricular activities, including community service — Nishant Wangneo

Wilton Youth Council Awards

Peer Outreach Leadership Award — Presented to an outstanding senior whose efforts in peer outreach have made a significant impact on making the high school a more caring environment — Isabel Klink

Wilton Youth Council Award — Presented to a graduating senior who has demonstrated a genuine respect and sensitivity for others that reaches above and beyond the norm. Jake Zeyher

“Young American” Leadership Award

Presented to a senior for outstanding citizenship and academic excellence — Zachary Muraskin

DAR Good Citizens Award

Presented to a senior for exemplary citizenship and service to school and community — Josh Darkwah

Walter R.T. Smith Student Historian Award given by the Wilton Historical Society — Presented to a senior for outstanding achievement and interest in history and a record of community service — Dalton DiCamillo

Fairfield County Bank Scholarship Award

Presented to a senior whose good character is exemplified by service to the community — Nicholas Sheehan

Wilton Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Award

Presented to a senior who demonstrates academic achievement and community service — Maden Herve

Gregory and Adams Award

Presented to a senior who has demonstrated outstanding leadership, character and achievement in the WHS Mock Trial Club — Sadie Farnworth

Rotary Club of Wilton “Service Above Self” Awards

Presented to two seniors who have reached out to help other students or the greater community — Megha Gupta and Rishabh Raniwala

Kiwanis Club of Wilton Community Service Award

Presented to the graduating WHS Key Club member who best exemplifies the core values, mission and character of the Kiwanis and Key Club International organizations, as a leader and example of selfless service to their school and broader Wilton community — Megha Gupta

Georgetown Lions Club Frank A. Clark Scholarship

Presented to a senior who is engaged in community service and will attend a college or university in Connecticut — Anna Sherman

Wilton Volunteer Fire Department John J. Cahill Award

Presented for outstanding community service — Megha Gupta

Wilton Woman’s Club Elizabeth Sternad Scholarship

Presented for outstanding community service, strong character and leadership — Kelsey Rhodes

The Wilton Family YMCA Award

Presented to seniors who have demonstrated values of caring, honesty, respect and responsibility to young people — Katherine Ginsburg, Maden Herve, John Kauffman, Ryan Kauffman, Nicole Saxon, Carter Siegel and Dante Stella

Wilton Republican Town Committee Lincoln Scholarship

To the graduating senior who wrote the most compelling essay in response to this year’s essay question, “What Does it Mean to be a Wiltonian?” — Emma Babashak

The Cannondale Campus Scholarship Award

For two seniors who plan to pursue an advanced degree in nursing and who possess an innate passion for serving others — Brynn Burke and Teagan Sullivan

Mid-Fairfield County Association of Realtors Scholarship

Presented to a senior for service to the greater communtiy — Erik Lebek

American Citizenship Award

Recognizes seniors who participate in school and community service, show a positive attitude, possess strength of character and promote citizenship through school and community activities — Alexandra Bartels, Jake Farnworth, Brett Gilman, Amanda Heffernan, Alexander Koutsoukos, Benjamin Leung, Claudia Nanez, Teresa Nobles, James O’Brien, Paula Perez Pelaez, Cole Stephenson, Vignesh Subramanian and Olivia Vitarelli

Excellence in Extracurriculars (EXEC)

Presented to two seniors for their outstanding impact on extracurricular clubs at Wilton High School with their leadership, achievement and mentorship in their clubs — Jeffrey Huang and Larry Huang

National Association of Secondary School Principals Prudential Spirit of Community Award

Presented to a senior who celebrates the spirit of volunteerism both in school and in the community — Jake Zeyher

National Association of Secondary School Principals Herff Jones Leadership Award

Presented to a senior who demonstrates outstanding leadership skills — Sean Purdy

Connecticut Association of Schools “Leadership Award”

Presented to two seniors for outstanding leadership at Wilton High School — Patrick Burke and Ashleigh Coltman

The Fairfield County Association of Secondary School Principals “Scholar-Leader Award”

Presented to two seniors who demonstrate excellent scholarship and leadership — Madeline Pennino and Rishabh Raniwala

CAPS/superintendent’s Award

Presented to two seniors for community service, academic ability and leadership services to the school and community — Dineth Karunamuni and Niamh Mc Carthy

Connecticut Association of Boards of Education “Student Leadership Award”

Presented to two seniors who are recognized leaders at Wilton High School — Emma Kantor and Nishant Wangneo

Nick D. Zinicola Scholarship

Awarded to a senior who captures the essence of Nick’s spirit and values — Nicholas Sheehan

Dr. Robert J. Jacobs Memorial Award

In appreciation of students who “left their mark” for others to see — Organic Garden Club — Brett Gilman, Emma Cassell, Sadie Farnworth, Alexander Koutsoukos, Anastasia Schroeder and Nishant Wangneo and Morning Warrior — Michael Cassara, William Maggio, Jack Mariani, Olivia Vitarelli, Zara Wiest, Josh Darkwah, Zachary Muraskin and Brandon Vitarelli.

The “Jack” Award

Given in memory of John A. Sussenguth to a graduating young man and woman who combine scholarship with leadership, who give of self with warmth and friendship, who are accomplished in the arts or athletics and who fulfill these ideals with a joy and zest for life — Connor Burke and Isabel Klink

The Melissa McFadden Memorial Fund Scholarship

Presented to two seniors who have successfully worked with children with disabilities and intend to pursue this field in the future — Maden Herve and Nicole Saxon

Whitney Sherman Memorial Award

Presented to a senior who has faced extraordinary challenges with courage and determination, yet maintained a positive outlook and is an inspiration to all — Trisha Mhatre

Matthew M. Shaw Memorial Scholarship

Awarded to a senior who has demonstrated the highest levels of integrity, selflessness and empathy combined with a positive attitude and sincere desire to be helpful to his or her peers — Jake Zeyher

National Merit Scholarship Program

National Merit Commended Students — Emma Babashak, Katherine Buse, Devan Flores, Isabel Gouveia, Larry Huang, Navod Jayawardhane, Dineth Karunamuni, Jackson Lent, Justin Lipper, Wictoria Matuk, Zachary Muraskin, Claudia Nanez, Noah Sackowitz, Avi Sardana, Alexander Schestag and Nishant Wangneo

National Merit Finalists — Ashleigh Coltman, Maden Herve, Jeffrey Huang, Alexander Koutsoukos, Rishabh Raniwala and Vignesh Subramanian

National Merit Scholarship — Rishabh Raniwala