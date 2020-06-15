Wilton High School seniors receive awards
Wilton High School held a Virtual Academic Awards Assembly June 8, at noon. The following seniors received awards.
College Book Award
Yale — outstanding academic scholarship — Adarsh Varghese (Class of 2021 but graduating a year early)
Appointment to the United States Air Force Academy
Zachary Muraskin
PTSA Book Awards
Presented to seniors who have demonstrated the highest quality of performance in specific subject areas.
English — Madeline Pennino
Business & Tech Ed. — Business — James Wright; Technology — Michael Cassara
Family & Consumer Science — Child Development — Anastasia Schroeder; Culinary Arts — William Trentos; and Interior Design — Zoia Agoeva
World Languages — French — Justin Lipper; Spanish — Paul Martines; German — Nicholas Ivanov; Latin — Thomas Czick and Greek — Alexander Koutsoukos
Mathematics — Ashleigh Coltman and Larry Huang
Theater Arts — Christina Henesy and Peyton Matik
Public Speaking — Nicholas Ivanov and Isabel Klink
Science — Ellen Holmquist and Alexander Koutsoukos
Social Studies — Alexander Koutsoukos, Niamh McCarthy and Andrew Smith
Music — Band — Sara Schneidman; Choral — Rachel Nadel
Orchestra — Thomas Czick and Navod Jayawardhane
Art — Drawing — Kathleen Quinlan; Photography — Lilly Sciarretta; Ceramics — Griffin Morris; Painting — Niamh McCarthy; Sculpture — Jack Santomero; and Computer Graphics — Alexander Stepnowsky
Library Learning Commons — Madeline Pennino
Physical Education/Health — PE — Maxwell Downing and Health — Caroline Hess and Cole Stefan
Support Services — Connor McCabe
School Counseling for Citizenship & Character — Madeline Pennino
Science Awards
Presented for distinguished contributions and accomplishments in the field of science.
W. Gehret Kleinspehn Science Award — Presented to a senior showing strong interest, achievement and enthusiasm in all of the sciences and humanities — Andrew Harris Patnaik
Society of Women Engineers — Presented for academic achievement in science and mathematics with an interest in pursuing engineering — Ashleigh Coltman and Justin Lipper
The Wilton Land Conservation Trust Scholarship in memory of Dan Cappel — Presented to a senior that has demonstrated a commitment to the environment, extracurricular activities, community service and academics — Brett Gilman
The Renewable Energy Environmental Science Scholarship Award — Awarded to a senior who through class work has studied and communicated the benefits of renewable energy generation as an alternative to today’s carbon emitting energy sources and their adverse environmental impact — Emma Babashak
Wilton Garden Club Marybeth Wheeler Memorial Scholarship Award — Presented to a senior who has shown an interest and achievement in nature, horticulture, botany or ecology — Brett Gilman
Mathematics Awards
AMC 12 Top WHS Scorer — Larry Huang
Fairfield County Math League Top Performers — Jeffrey Huang, Larry Huang, Alexander Koutsoukos, Rishabh Raniwala, and Adarsh Varghese
World Language Awards
World Language Scholar Award — To a senior who has studied and gained proficiency in three languages at Wilton High School, understands and appreciates cultural differences, demonstrates a sincere passion for languages and cultures of the world and plans to utilize several languages on a professional level — Alexander Koutsoukos
Association of American Teachers of French — For outstanding senior in French — Patricia Dineen
German Consulate of Federal Republic of Germany — For outstanding achievement in the study of German language and literature — Hector Melesio Rodriguez
National German Exam Gold Medal — Nicholas Ivanov
National Greek Examination — Homeric Odyssey — High Honors/Thomas Czick and Alexander Koutsoukos and Homeric Iliad — High Honors/Alexander Koutsoukos
Career Practicum Award
To a senior who has shown outstanding achievement in Career Practicum — Cassandra Foley
National Economics Challenge
Adam Smith Division (AP) — Individual Scores of High Distinction — Andrew Smith (perfect score) and Maden Herve and Individual Scores of Distinction — Rishabh Raniwala and Cole Stephenson
Captain Sam Polis American Legion Post 86 Memorial Scholarship
In recognition of academic achievement by a senior pursuing a technical career — Caleb Forland
The James B. Whipple American Legion Post 86 Student Awards
Presented to two seniors who possess high qualities of courage, honor, leadership, patriotism, scholarship and service and a willingness to help others on their own initiative — Jack Savarese and Sara Schneidman
Fairfield County Community Foundation Excellence in Education Scholarship
Presented to a senior who exemplifies excellence in education, demonstrates leadership and is involved in extracurricular activities, including community service — Nishant Wangneo
Wilton Youth Council Awards
Peer Outreach Leadership Award — Presented to an outstanding senior whose efforts in peer outreach have made a significant impact on making the high school a more caring environment — Isabel Klink
Wilton Youth Council Award — Presented to a graduating senior who has demonstrated a genuine respect and sensitivity for others that reaches above and beyond the norm. Jake Zeyher
“Young American” Leadership Award
Presented to a senior for outstanding citizenship and academic excellence — Zachary Muraskin
DAR Good Citizens Award
Presented to a senior for exemplary citizenship and service to school and community — Josh Darkwah
Walter R.T. Smith Student Historian Award given by the Wilton Historical Society — Presented to a senior for outstanding achievement and interest in history and a record of community service — Dalton DiCamillo
Fairfield County Bank Scholarship Award
Presented to a senior whose good character is exemplified by service to the community — Nicholas Sheehan
Wilton Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Award
Presented to a senior who demonstrates academic achievement and community service — Maden Herve
Gregory and Adams Award
Presented to a senior who has demonstrated outstanding leadership, character and achievement in the WHS Mock Trial Club — Sadie Farnworth
Rotary Club of Wilton “Service Above Self” Awards
Presented to two seniors who have reached out to help other students or the greater community — Megha Gupta and Rishabh Raniwala
Kiwanis Club of Wilton Community Service Award
Presented to the graduating WHS Key Club member who best exemplifies the core values, mission and character of the Kiwanis and Key Club International organizations, as a leader and example of selfless service to their school and broader Wilton community — Megha Gupta
Georgetown Lions Club Frank A. Clark Scholarship
Presented to a senior who is engaged in community service and will attend a college or university in Connecticut — Anna Sherman
Wilton Volunteer Fire Department John J. Cahill Award
Presented for outstanding community service — Megha Gupta
Wilton Woman’s Club Elizabeth Sternad Scholarship
Presented for outstanding community service, strong character and leadership — Kelsey Rhodes
The Wilton Family YMCA Award
Presented to seniors who have demonstrated values of caring, honesty, respect and responsibility to young people — Katherine Ginsburg, Maden Herve, John Kauffman, Ryan Kauffman, Nicole Saxon, Carter Siegel and Dante Stella
Wilton Republican Town Committee Lincoln Scholarship
To the graduating senior who wrote the most compelling essay in response to this year’s essay question, “What Does it Mean to be a Wiltonian?” — Emma Babashak
The Cannondale Campus Scholarship Award
For two seniors who plan to pursue an advanced degree in nursing and who possess an innate passion for serving others — Brynn Burke and Teagan Sullivan
Mid-Fairfield County Association of Realtors Scholarship
Presented to a senior for service to the greater communtiy — Erik Lebek
American Citizenship Award
Recognizes seniors who participate in school and community service, show a positive attitude, possess strength of character and promote citizenship through school and community activities — Alexandra Bartels, Jake Farnworth, Brett Gilman, Amanda Heffernan, Alexander Koutsoukos, Benjamin Leung, Claudia Nanez, Teresa Nobles, James O’Brien, Paula Perez Pelaez, Cole Stephenson, Vignesh Subramanian and Olivia Vitarelli
Excellence in Extracurriculars (EXEC)
Presented to two seniors for their outstanding impact on extracurricular clubs at Wilton High School with their leadership, achievement and mentorship in their clubs — Jeffrey Huang and Larry Huang
National Association of Secondary School Principals Prudential Spirit of Community Award
Presented to a senior who celebrates the spirit of volunteerism both in school and in the community — Jake Zeyher
National Association of Secondary School Principals Herff Jones Leadership Award
Presented to a senior who demonstrates outstanding leadership skills — Sean Purdy
Connecticut Association of Schools “Leadership Award”
Presented to two seniors for outstanding leadership at Wilton High School — Patrick Burke and Ashleigh Coltman
The Fairfield County Association of Secondary School Principals “Scholar-Leader Award”
Presented to two seniors who demonstrate excellent scholarship and leadership — Madeline Pennino and Rishabh Raniwala
CAPS/superintendent’s Award
Presented to two seniors for community service, academic ability and leadership services to the school and community — Dineth Karunamuni and Niamh Mc Carthy
Connecticut Association of Boards of Education “Student Leadership Award”
Presented to two seniors who are recognized leaders at Wilton High School — Emma Kantor and Nishant Wangneo
Nick D. Zinicola Scholarship
Awarded to a senior who captures the essence of Nick’s spirit and values — Nicholas Sheehan
Dr. Robert J. Jacobs Memorial Award
In appreciation of students who “left their mark” for others to see — Organic Garden Club — Brett Gilman, Emma Cassell, Sadie Farnworth, Alexander Koutsoukos, Anastasia Schroeder and Nishant Wangneo and Morning Warrior — Michael Cassara, William Maggio, Jack Mariani, Olivia Vitarelli, Zara Wiest, Josh Darkwah, Zachary Muraskin and Brandon Vitarelli.
The “Jack” Award
Given in memory of John A. Sussenguth to a graduating young man and woman who combine scholarship with leadership, who give of self with warmth and friendship, who are accomplished in the arts or athletics and who fulfill these ideals with a joy and zest for life — Connor Burke and Isabel Klink
The Melissa McFadden Memorial Fund Scholarship
Presented to two seniors who have successfully worked with children with disabilities and intend to pursue this field in the future — Maden Herve and Nicole Saxon
Whitney Sherman Memorial Award
Presented to a senior who has faced extraordinary challenges with courage and determination, yet maintained a positive outlook and is an inspiration to all — Trisha Mhatre
Matthew M. Shaw Memorial Scholarship
Awarded to a senior who has demonstrated the highest levels of integrity, selflessness and empathy combined with a positive attitude and sincere desire to be helpful to his or her peers — Jake Zeyher
National Merit Scholarship Program
National Merit Commended Students — Emma Babashak, Katherine Buse, Devan Flores, Isabel Gouveia, Larry Huang, Navod Jayawardhane, Dineth Karunamuni, Jackson Lent, Justin Lipper, Wictoria Matuk, Zachary Muraskin, Claudia Nanez, Noah Sackowitz, Avi Sardana, Alexander Schestag and Nishant Wangneo
National Merit Finalists — Ashleigh Coltman, Maden Herve, Jeffrey Huang, Alexander Koutsoukos, Rishabh Raniwala and Vignesh Subramanian
National Merit Scholarship — Rishabh Raniwala