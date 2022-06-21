Wilton High School graduates’ next chapter is up to them June 21, 2022 Updated: June 21, 2022 12:55 p.m.
Wilton High School Class of 2022 graduates toss their caps into the sky just before they walk off the field and into a next chapter that will be all their own to explore.
Members of the Class of 2022 walked onto Tom Fujitani Field at Wilton Veterans Memorial Stadium Saturday as seniors for the last time before tossing their caps in the air and exiting as alumni with eyes set firmly on their next chapter.
While the direction of the past few school years has been out of their hands, co-valedictorian Avery Baumel said each student’s next step is finally back in their control.
