Wilton High School Class of 2021 graduate Melissa Arenas has been awarded the honor of the Wilton Garden Club’s Marybeth Wheeler Scholarship at the recent, and virtual Wilton High School Academic Awards Ceremony that took place on Thursday, May 27.

“We are extremely pleased to find a recipient who shares the same type of passion for the natural world as the person whose memory this scholarship reflects,” Wilton Garden Club’s President, Nancy Greeley, said.

Wheeler was a member of the Garden Club for more than 50 years, and was a dedicated conservationist with a special interest in propagating native flora. Wheeler was also a woman of singular energy, and knowledge. Wheeler was also the driving force behind the creation of the Garden Club’s Herbarium, which is now housed at the Yale University Herbarium at the Peabody Museum of Natural History. The Herbarium is also comprised of over 1,000 plant species, which preserve, and display plant species that growing in, and around Wilton.

Arenas was chosen for the award because of her dedication, hard work, and excellent performance in the areas of science, conservation, horticulture and the environment.

Arenas’s teachers describe her as being passionate about the environment, and ecology, particularly Long Island Sound.

Arenas has been an active member of the Marine Biology Club for the past four year,s and led the club's activities this year as its president. Melissa is determined, committed to working hard and leading others in the pursuit of scientific endeavors. Arenas spent time on a boat doing research on the population of winter flounder in Norwalk Harbor for two years. Melissa did it all - from pulling in the trawl net to identifying species to later analyzing the data, and writing up the report that was presented at a scientific conference.

In addition to work on the Long Island Sound, Arenas has been a volunteer at the The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk for the last two summers where she took care of the exhibits there, and shared her knowledge of marine life with visitors.

Arenas will begin her studies this fall at Wesleyan University in Middletown, Connecticut, and plans to major in Biology.