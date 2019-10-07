Wilton High School club collects socks for soldiers and veterans

With Veterans Day approaching, Socks for Soldiers at Wilton High School will run a collection of new white tube socks, non-perishable food items, and hygiene items for American soldiers and veterans. The drive began Oct. 1 and will end Nov. 8.

To date, the club has provided more than 13,000 pairs of socks since this it began in December of 2008. The club has also supported Homes for the Brave in Bridgeport and additionally, it works with Bill Madaras to support the Kick for Nick program. The club also provides items to the Provisions for Patriots Program in Indiana.

Donation boxes will be set up outside the high school’s main office on the second-floor lobby and outside Dan Pompa’s door in the school counseling wing for this drive.