WILTON — Despite having all the approvals in place — on both the local and state levels — the developer for 300 Danbury Road has decided not to pursue the project, according to listing real estate broker Kevin O’Brien.

The developer, the Spinnaker Group, which had been paying the taxes on the property, “decided to put it on hold,” O’Brien said, adding the owners are “hoping they would come back.” Spinnaker backed out at the end of June, he said.