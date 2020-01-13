Wilton Health Department reports restaurant scores
The Wilton Health Department reported the following inspection scores for Wilton food establishments for the second quarter of 2019-20:
Class III establishments
(Cook-and-serve operations such as diners, delicatessens, cafeterias, daycare centers, itinerant food vendors and fast-food operations.)
Aramark, 99
Aranci 67, 100
ASML Lithography, 100
Bangkok Republic, 90
Bianco Rosso, 95
Boston Market, 100
Cactus Rose Cantina, 100
Caraluzzi’s, 92
Common Fund, 100
Corporate Dining Solution, 99
Craft Kitchen, 100
CT Coffee/Bagel, 95
Davis Marcus, 100
Diamond Deli, 97
Happy Wok, 93
Jersey Mike’s, 100
Little Pub, 92
Marly’s, 96
Molly’s Deli, 98
Naked Greens, 98
Noodle House, 96
Outback Steakhouse, 100
Parlor Pizza, 94
Pinocchio, 90
Red Rooster Pub, 97
Rolling Hills Country Club, 97
Sandwich Shoppe, 100
Starbucks Coffee, 97
Stop & Shop, 95
Subway II, 100
Teachers Insurance (location one), 100
Teachers Insurance (location two), 100
The Well, 100
Tom E Toes, 97
Toozy Patza Pizza, 75, reinspection 93
Trackside, 100
Tusk & Cup, 91
Uncle Leo’s, 77, reinspection 88
Village Luncheonette, 96
Village Market, 99
Wilton Deli, 96
Wilton Office Park, 100
Wilton Pizza, 99
Zio Pizzeria, 95
Class IV establishments
(Hot preparation of potentially hazardous foods served more than four hours after heat treatment, such as caterers, convalescent homes, hospitals, and restaurants.)
Beiersdorf Cafe, 100
Brookdale, 92
Hunan Cafe, 83
Orem’s Diner, 96
Pokeworks, 97
Reiki, 98
School of Notre Dame, 98
Sushi Avenue (Caraluzzi’s), 100
Sushi Avenue (Village Market), 100
The Greens at Cannondale, 98
Wilton Commons, 100
Wilton Meadows, 99
Class I establishments
(No preparation, cooking or hot holding of potentially hazardous foods except that commercially packaged precooked foods may be heated and served in the original package within four hours.)
Bowtie Cinema, 99
College Creamery, 100
Gigi Ice Cream, 100
Gofer Ice Cream, 100
Scoops, 100
Sweet Pierre, 100
Wilton MB Service, Inc., 98
Class II establishments
(Establishments serving cold or ready-to-eat commercially processed food requiring no further heat treatment and/or hot or cold beverages. Commercially packaged precooked foods may be heated and served.)
Dunkin Donuts, 100
Standard Petroleum (PVC Gulf), 100
Bubble and Brew, 100
Painted Cookies, 100
Wheels, 100
SoBol of Wilton, 100
Schools
Wilton High School, 100
Cider Mill School, 100
Miller-Driscoll School, 100
Middlebrook School, 100
Catering
AMDG Catering, 99
Schoolhouse of Cannondale, 86
