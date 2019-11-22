Wilton Grange holds pop-up holiday market

A pop-up holiday market, featuring area crafters and vendors, will provide a gift-shopping opportunity at the Cannon Grange Hall, 25 Cannon Road, on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to the Grange, each vendor has been chose for their high-quality and distinct wares. Admission is free and light refreshments will be available for purchase.

Parking is available at the Cannondale train station across the street.

Questions may be directed to info@cannongrange.org.