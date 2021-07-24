Wilton Go Green having table at Street Fair, Sidewalk Sale

Stephanie Kim / Hearst Connecticut Media

The non-profit organization, Wilton Go Green, is having a table where attendees to the Wilton Street Fair and Sidewalk Sale event on Saturday, July 24, will be able to spin the organization’s wheel at the table for a prize, between 10 a.m., and 3 p.m., on Old Ridgefield Road in downtown Wilton.

Attendees could also hit the jackpot at the table, and receive three months of food scrap hauling service from the service, Curbside Compost, courtesy of the organization.