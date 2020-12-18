Wilton Girl Scouts drop off carload of 'Toys for Tots'

Susan Shultz / Hearst Connecticut Media

WILTON — During the pandemic, Wilton Cadette Troop #50798 has tried to remain active virtually as in-person meetings have not been possible. Meetings have included Zoom Thanksgiving cookie decorating and bird house building events.

As part of the Girl Scout promise, the girls vow to help people at all times. This holiday season, Troop #50798 knew the need for toy donations was more critical than ever. They safely collected donations by social distance drop-off at one household, and then one family delivered the donations to the Wilton Fire Department on Dec. 13.