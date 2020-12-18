Skip to main content
Wilton Girl Scouts drop off carload of 'Toys for Tots'

Troop #50798 Cadettes Lucy, left, and Annabelle Shultz with the collection of toy donations dropped off Dec. 13, at the Wilton Fire Department.

Susan Shultz / Hearst Connecticut Media

WILTON — During the pandemic, Wilton Cadette Troop #50798 has tried to remain active virtually as in-person meetings have not been possible. Meetings have included Zoom Thanksgiving cookie decorating and bird house building events.

As part of the Girl Scout promise, the girls vow to help people at all times. This holiday season, Troop #50798 knew the need for toy donations was more critical than ever. They safely collected donations by social distance drop-off at one household, and then one family delivered the donations to the Wilton Fire Department on Dec. 13.

The bulk of Troop #50798, the largest in Wilton, comprised of sixth graders and one eighth grader, has been together since they were in first grade as Daisies. Emma Halliwell and Susan Shultz have been their leaders since the troop began in 2015.