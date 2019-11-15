Wilton Garden Club rakes in awards

Each fall the Wilton Garden Club is recognized for its achievements and contributions to the town and this year was no exception as members came away with many honors from the Annual Federated Garden Clubs of Connecticut Awards Luncheon on Oct. 30.

Club members, which number more than 100, work all year round to benefit the town and its residents from arranging for the flower baskets in spring to maintaining public gardens throughout the spring, summer and fall, creating holiday flower baskets for homebound residents, and putting up the lighted snowflakes in winter.

Club members are also involved in a youth education program that supplies Wilton’s food pantry with fresh produce, conservation efforts, and community outreach through the guided walks through town parks.

“This was a memorable day for us,” club president Nancy Greeley said of the awards luncheon. “Our members work tirelessly all year long on projects benefiting our town of Wilton, so we are extremely grateful to receive this recognition.”

The National Garden Clubs of America gave the Youth Horticulture Award to the club for the most significant effort in planting and growing horticulture in an outdoor area. It was accepted by Youth and Family Gardening chairs Pam Nobumoto and Laurie Musilli.

Received from the Federated Garden Clubs of Connecticut:

The Luckner Youth Award for the time spent working with and teaching Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts at the Trackside Neighborhood Garden, various town gardens and the community.

The Youth Award of Excellence for engaging Wilton High School students in all aspects of the club and in various town gardens and historical locations during their Iiternship program.

The Award of Honor in the category of civics for maintaining a record of exceptional achievement over a period of five years, in upholding the aims and purposes of the federation. Civics chairs Suzanne Knutson and Linda Schmidt accepted the award.

The Civic Development Award of Excellence for many civic projects, beautification of downtown by raising funds and revitalizing flowering baskets and seasonal displays on light poles.

Pam Nobumoto won the CT Tribute Award — Youth for her dedication to the club and its youth programs at Trackside, as well as the food pantry and senior center.

Jackie Algon received the Pauline Tyler Award — Environmental Concerns and Conservation for her unwavering support of conservation-related issues. She is a mbmer of the Wilton Tree Committee, Wilton Conservation Commission and Wilton Go Green.

A certificate of achievement was given to Elizabeth Craig for her participation in all aspects of the Pollinator Pathway, as chair of the Inland Wetlands Commission and Zero Waste Fair, and as an active member of the Conservation Commission and Wilton Go Green