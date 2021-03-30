Skip to main content
Wilton Garden Club members hosting daffodil festival

The Wilton Garden Club is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year with a drive-thru COVID-19 safe Daffodil Festival.
The Wilton Garden Club is celebrating a birthday this year, in 2021, by throwing a drive-thru COVID-19 safe party for its centennial. Everyone in town is invited to the Garden Club’s first ever Daffodil Festival as one of several events to mark its 100th anniversary.

By this time, the town’s 3,500 daffodils planted by club’s members, and the Kiwanis Club of Wilton, should be in full bloom. There will be activities for all ages. Festival-goers are encouraged to go a little “daffy,” to think daffodils, and participate in the fun, including dressing up for the occasion. As they leave the festival, they are asked to follow the daffodil map that will be on display at the event and to enjoy the blooms at six different locations around town.

“We thought a daffodil festival would be a fun way to kick off our centennial celebration and call attention to the thousands of daffodils we planted around town in the fall for our Wilton’s Golden Miles initiative. We hope everyone enjoys them and will be inspired to plant their own daffodils,” Nancy Greeley, the Garden Club’s president said.

The festival will be held April 17, from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at the Wilton Historical Society, which is located at 224 Danbury Road. This is a free, one way drive thru event with lots of daffy contests to enter:

Daffy Hats: The Wilton Garden Club encourages whimsical daffodil themed hats, and fanciful costumes. Dress up individually, or as a family.

Daffy Dogs: Whose pet will be crowned Wilton’s Daffiest Dog? Here is a chance to adorn your four-legged friends. All kinds of pets are eligible, even turtles.

Daffodil Photo Contest: The Garden Club is challenging Wilton’s amateur photographers, young, and old, to enter up to five daffodil photos. Landscapes, closeups, daffodils with people, and animals are all acceptable as long as they are daffodil themed photographs.

Flower Show - Horticulture: Show daffodils. Participants can enter single stems of fresh cut daffodils up to a total of five different varieties. There is no need to worry about the name of the variety of the daffodils. Each daffodil will be entered individually. The registration forms can be found on the Garden Club’s website www.wiltongardenclub.org.

Flower Show - Floral Design: Show off your creativity with a daffy designed flower arrangement in any size or shape. Participants should just be sure to use fresh flowers, and have daffodils dominate the design.

Also visit www.wiltongardenclub.org for more information, a map of daffodil bloom sites, contest rules and registration forms.