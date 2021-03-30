Wilton Garden Club members hosting daffodil festival

The Wilton Garden Club is celebrating a birthday this year, in 2021, by throwing a drive-thru COVID-19 safe party for its centennial. Everyone in town is invited to the Garden Club’s first ever Daffodil Festival as one of several events to mark its 100th anniversary.

By this time, the town’s 3,500 daffodils planted by club’s members, and the Kiwanis Club of Wilton, should be in full bloom. There will be activities for all ages. Festival-goers are encouraged to go a little “daffy,” to think daffodils, and participate in the fun, including dressing up for the occasion. As they leave the festival, they are asked to follow the daffodil map that will be on display at the event and to enjoy the blooms at six different locations around town.