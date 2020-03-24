Wilton Garden Club cancels Mother’s Day Plant Sale

WILTON — Mother’s Day weekend in Wilton Center will be unusually quiet this year as the Wilton Garden Club cancels its annual plant sale “due to the unprecedented uncertainty in the community and the world due to the COVID-19 virus.” The sale was to take place May 8-9.

“This was a difficult decision to make, but I strongly believe it was necessary given the current environment,” club President Nancy Greeley said. “This is the first time in the last 81 years that the plant sale will not be held. We are deeply saddened to have to cancel it, as the proceeds have always been used to benefit the community — through the gardens in town that we beautify and maintain, the various outreach programs we implement as a service to the community, and the philanthropic contributions we make to numerous local organizations.

“We will be re-evaluating our situation and are already putting together exciting plans for the community to be implemented later in the year when some semblance of normalcy returns. In the meantime, we encourage everyone to get outside in their gardens and reap the physical and psychological benefits of gardening! We welcome new members. Please check out our website wiltongardenclub.org for information and inspiration.”