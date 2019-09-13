Wilton Garden Club begins new year of service

Members of the Wilton Garden Club gathered for their first meeting of the 2019-2020 year on Sept. 9. Seated are members of the executive board, from left, Lisa Caswell, Old Town Hall treasurer; Jennifer Davatzes, vice president; Nancy Greeley, president; Sherry Johnson, secretary and Ann Margaret Mannix, treasurer.

At its annual luncheon in June, the Wilton Garden Club installed a new executive committee for 2019-2020 headed by president Nancy Greeley and vice president Jennifer Davatzes. Lisa Caswell now serves as Old Town Hall treasurer, Sherry Johnson is secretary, and Ann Margaret Mannix is treasurer.

The club met on Monday, Sept. 9, to open its new year, it’s 99th of focusing energies on energies on education, conservation, preservation and beautification.

Residents will see the handiwork of club members at many spots around town from the garden at Horseshoe Park to the Veterans Memorial Green in Wilton Center. The club also arranges for the flower baskets hanging from the lampposts downtown.

In December, club members make holiday arrangements that are placed around town and given to senior citizens and families in need.

One of the club’s biggest responsibilities is the maintenance of Old Town Hall on Ridgefield Road, which is available for private rentals. The club supports its efforts primarily through its annual Mother’s Day Plant Sale.