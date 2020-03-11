Wilton GOP will honor two at Lincoln Dinner

WILTON — The Wilton Republican Town Committee will hold its annual Lincoln Dinner on Saturday, April 4, 6:30 p.m., at Silver Springs Country Club in Ridgefield.

The honorees will be the late Al Nickel and Buck Griswold for their dedication and support to the Wilton community. State Rep. Harry Arora (R-151) will be the guest speaker.

Tickets are $185 each or two for $300. For tickets or to make a donation, visit bit.ly/LincolnDinner. Funds raised will support Republican candidates in November.