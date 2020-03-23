Wilton GOP names new officers

WILTON — At its biennial organizational meeting on March 10, members of the Wilton Republican Town Committee elected their 2020-2022 officers:

Christopher Lineberger, Chairman.

Peter Wrampe, Vice Chairman.

Lianne Acosta-Rua, Secretary.

Carol Linehan, Treasurer.

Lineberger, a Connecticut native, has been a Wilton resident since 1998, and he and his wife Ann have two daughters who have attended Wilton schools. He has worked for years in the financial services industry for firms including J.P.Morgan and Crédit Agricole.

“I am looking forward to the opportunity to serve the RTC and the Wilton community”" Lineberger said in a statement. He added, “Right now everyone’s focus is keeping our community safe and responding to the coronavirus as individuals and members of the town community. I look forward to building on Bill Lalor’s efforts to ensuring that the RTC is both a strong advocate and a valuable resource for Wilton.”

Wrampe, who has lived in Wilton for 40 years and has been an active RTC member for nearly a decade, said, “I look forward to working with Chris to build on what we’ve accomplished as a group under Bill Lalor’s very capable chairmanship. Chris has the right leadership skills to take on the role of RTC chairman, and he will be a great asset to the RTC.”

Acosta-Rua and Linehan, both longstanding RTC members, are returning to their respective roles of secretary and treasurer.

Lalor, who chaired the RTC from October 2017 through December 2019, added, “Chris will be a fantastic chair and I am very pleased that he is willing to take on this important role.”