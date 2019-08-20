Wilton Food Truck Festival draws a huge crowd

Bobby Prusak, 6, and his sister, Sadie, 4, of Wilton enjoy Italian ice from Kona Ice at the 2nd annual Wilton Food Truck Festival on Aug. 17, at Miller-Driscoll School. The event benefits the Trackside Teen Center.

Hundreds of people turned out for the 2nd Annual Food Truck Festival on Saturday at Miller-Driscoll School. The event benefits the Trackside Teen Center on Station Road.

A collection of food trucks offered everything from Greek cuisine, pierogies, tacos, falafels, barbecue, Italian foods, and frozen treats.

There were also vendors promoting their wares and services, entertainment by the New Canaan School of Rock and Joni and the Keepers, and magic shows throughout the day.

Activities for kids included cookie painting, face painting, and games.

Trackside offers a substance-free space for kids in middle and high school to gather after class and for special events. The center’s mission is to provide an environment where young people learn social skills, develop self-esteem, and enhance their moral development — all of which lessens risk-taking behavior, promotes academic success and fosters healthy interpersonal relationships.

Trackside is a nonprofit organization that receives only a small portion of its expenses from the town. For information, visit trackside.org or call 203-834-2888.