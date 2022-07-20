Wilton First Selectwoman says amenities committee should be more diverse

WILTON — The search for members for the amenities subcommittee will likely get a rehaul after the first selectwoman clarified protocol and said it should be more diverse.

Last week, Planning and Zoning Chairman Rick Tomasetti started the search for an amenities master plan subcomittee. This came after selectmen announced in June they would be allocating $175,000 for the townwide study as part of its American Rescue Plan Act spending.

Tomasetti, who also heads the Wilton Center Master Plan Subcommittee, named Planning and Zoning Commissioner Christopher Pagliaro as a potential member. Fellow Planning and Zoning Commissioner Eric Fanwick also threw his name into the mix.

In addition, Tomasetti said he was eyeing Scott Lawrence, of the Wilton Athletic and Recreation Foundation, and John Macken, of the Parks and Recreations Commission.

However, First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice said this week that Tomasetti is only allowed to appoint planning and zoning commissioners to the subcommittee.

Under the town’s charter, only the Board of Selectmen can appoint members to the committee who aren’t on the commission, she said.

“The planning and zoning chair can decide how they want to appoint their own members to their own subcommittee, but they don't have authority to appoint residents who aren't commissioners,” Vanderslice said.

Tomasetti said Wednesday that he had every intention of bringing the new candidates before the Board of Selectmen.

She said the Board of Selectmen will ensure it’s compliant with the state’s minority representation statute.

“I'm confident we will ensure a diversity of ages and interests and gender parity,” she said.

Vanderslice said she was disappointingly aware that women are greatly underrepresented on the three elected boards in town that will have input on implementing any recommendations from the subcommittee. Just six of the 20 members of the Board of Selectmen, Board of Finance and Planning and Zoning Commission are women.

“Therefore, it is critical women are well represented on the Amenities Masterplan Committee,” Vanderslice said. “The Board of Selectmen will work with Rick to identify qualified and interested candidates.”

The few names that were brought up at the initial conversation were all men. The Wilton Center Master Plan Subcommmittee does have two women in its ranks — Planning and Zoning Vice Chairwoman Melissa-Jean Rotini and architect Barbara Geddis.

Vanderslice said that Tomasetti appreciated and welcomed the clarification, and the two parties will begin looking for qualified members.

“I want to make sure this committee is well represented for all points of view, and including that of women,” Vanderslice told the selectmen Tuesday night.

Tomasetti said that, as always, the subcomittee will look for the most qualified individuals to volunteer for these endeavors.

“Fortunately, Wilton has a tremendous amount of talented citizens to draw from and I expect a well-rounded subcommittee populated with diverse backgrounds and points of view,” Tomasetti said, adding that the search is still in its early stages.