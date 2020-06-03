Wilton First Selectwoman addresses League of Women Voters

WILTON — The annual year end meeting of the Wilton League of Women Voters will be held virtually this year on June 11. First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice will be the guest speaker. All are welcome to attend.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the Wilton League. In spite of its schedule cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, the League has had an active year and continues its nonpartisan efforts fostering voter services and education.

Together with several community organizations — the Wilton Library, Wilton Historical Society, American Legion, and the Greens at Cannondale, — as well as media outlets, the Wilton Bulletin and Good Morning Wilton — the League worked on presentations and programs to engage, increase, and heighten voter awareness.

They include two evenings with candidates for key municipal board elections, a breakfast with state legislators, and presentations on recycling efforts and town planning.

The League participated in the annual Wilton High School voter registration drive assisted by members of the Young Democrats and Young Republicans registering 93 students to vote. General public service announcements concerning National Voter Registration Day and 2020 census were issued. Advocacy efforts continued with League member Pam Klem serving as legislative specialist for the League in election law and campaign finance.

The Wilton League was an active supporter of Wilton’s centennial suffrage celebrations and its programs included a lecture, “The Movement was a Great Mosaic,” by Dr. Kelly Marino, “Booked for Lunch” book discussion of “The Woman’s Hour” with author Elaine Weiss, both co-sponsored with the Wilton Historical Society. A highlight was a viewing and panel discussion of the powerful film, “The Hello Girls,” co-sponsored with Wilton Library and the American Legion.

The League continued its annual Edna M. Jones Book Award to a Wilton High School student who has shown an outstanding interest in government. This year the award was presented to Isabel Cronin.

In addition, the League will sponsor Wilton High School social studies teacher Meredith Ramsey to participate in the Harvard Case Study Project, a pedagogical workshop at Harvard University.

Finally, a fond farewell was said to former Wiltonian Carole Young-Kleinfeld who worked tirelessly in her passion for civic education and participation in many Wilton community capacities.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization that welcomes and is open to all. The longstanding organization not only encourages informed active voter participation in government, but also works to increase the understanding of major public policy issues

To attend the annual meeting, for future events and membership information, check the League website at https://wiltonlwv.org.