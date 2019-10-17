  • Michael Powers with his wife and daughter Photo: Contributed Photo / Michael Powers / Wilton Bulletin Contributed

    Michael Powers with his wife and daughter

    Michael Powers with his wife and daughter

    Photo: Contributed Photo / Michael Powers
Photo: Contributed Photo / Michael Powers
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

Michael Powers with his wife and daughter

Michael Powers with his wife and daughter

Photo: Contributed Photo / Michael Powers

Michael Powers

Petitioning/Republican

First Selectman candidate candidate

Wilton

Incumbent: No

Current job: attorney

Education: Did not respond

The most important issue in this election: Did not respond

Other issues: Did not respond

Family: Did not respond

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Did not respond

Campaign website: wiltonfirst.com