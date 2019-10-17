Wilton First Selectman candidate: Michael Powers

Michael Powers with his wife and daughter

Michael Powers

Petitioning/Republican

First Selectman candidate candidate

Wilton

Incumbent: No

Current job: attorney

Education: Did not respond

The most important issue in this election: Did not respond

Other issues: Did not respond

Family: Did not respond

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Did not respond

Campaign website: wiltonfirst.com