My husband and I have lived in Wilton for 32 years. We remain because of friends and Wilton’s wonderful quality of life.

Four years ago, I ran for and was elected first selectwoman because I understood how the state’s serious financial situation impacts Wilton. I had a vision to insulate Wilton from the state’s economic pressures by reducing the cost of government, growing the grand list and protecting our most valuable assets: our schools, infrastructure, natural environment, and quality of life.

The results are:

A more efficient town government with fewer personnel.

Joint initiatives saving the schools $400,000 annually in non-teaching costs.

Annual increases in the commercial grand list with the October 2019 growth expected to exceed the previous three-year growth.

A more responsive government: accelerated road paving, SeeClickFix, e-alerts, expanded elderly tax relief, senior and prescription discount programs, and aftercare programs.

Recreational improvements: coconut infill turf fields and Wilton High School tennis courts.

Environmental initiatives: abandoning crumb rubber, solar, and enhancements to ensure the long-term health of the Norwalk River

Increased and improved communication.

Long-term planning has meant:

Adoption of the Plan of Conservation and Development as a roadmap.

Plan to meet 70 percent of building electricity needs through renewable sources.

Committees charged with long-term recommendations for Schencks, Merwin Meadows and municipal buildings

Comprehensive plan for Wilton Center: integrate the Norwalk River, Master Plan for the Center and surrounding Route 7, build the pedestrian bridge from the train to the Center to facilitate mixed-use development around the train, and residential density around the Center to ensure economic vitality within the Center.

As a hands-on CEO with strong financial and management skills:

Annual average budget increases reduced to 0.82 percent.

$3,000,000 in budget savings returned.

Seamless transition through employee retirements.

Aquarion’s Cannondale application withdrawn.

Advocated against school regionalization.

Collaborated with other town leaders to build a stronger community.

My deep understanding of town government, volunteer leadership service with ABC, the Library and the Playshop, founder of a free educational program for economically disadvantaged and immigrant children, and my financial management experience are unique among the candidates.

In my next term, we will

Continue responsive and cost-efficient initiatives.

Share functions with surrounding municipalities.

Address cell service issues.

Complete road paving plan, replace the stadium track, and address additional amenity, environmental and building needs.

Advocate for State binding arbitration and mandate reforms.

I hope I have earned your vote. Learn more at www.lynnevanderslice.org. Thank you.