Wilton Fire Department debates change to masking policies

WILTON — As the town begins to look at its masking policies in town buildings to reflect a growing concern in further coronavirus transmission, Wilton Fire Chief Jim Blanchfield said on Thursday that his department is having conversations on whether it will also change its approach.
In the month of July, Blanchfield said no changes had been made to departmentwide policies in regards to COVID-19 protections. The department currently does not require fully vaccinated individuals to wear a mask, but are encouraged to, and those members that are not vaccinated are strongly reccomended to wear a mask, but are only required to in certain areas of the firehouse.