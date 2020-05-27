Wilton Farmers Market set to open June 3

The Wilton Farmers Market is set to open on June 3, with safety measures in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. This photo from last year shows Ambler Farm volunteer Kathy Olstein preparing fresh produce for the market. less The Wilton Farmers Market is set to open on June 3, with safety measures in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. This photo from last year shows Ambler Farm volunteer Kathy Olstein preparing fresh ... more Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton Farmers Market set to open June 3 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — The Wilton Farmers’ Market will kick off its 2020 season at the Wilton Historical Society on Wednesday, June 3.

Supported by the Wilton Chamber of Commerce and hosted by the Wilton Historical Society, the market will take place every Wednesday from June 3 through Oct. 28., from noon to 5 p.m.

The market is comprised of local farmers and artisans who come together and provide shoppers a venue to purchase locally sourced products.

Featured products include seasonal and organic produce, fresh-baked goods and pastries, food trucks with a selection of lunch items, local artists and crafters featuring original and one-of-a-kind art pieces, craft breweries for non-alcoholic beverages and premium imported Italian goods direct from Italy.

With the onset of COVID-19, the market is implementing new safety guidelines for the 2020 season as follows:

Number of customers within the market at one time will be limited. Each vendor is allowed one shopper per space at a given time.

The recommended social distancing protocols of six feet of separation between individuals will be applied by placing markers six feet apart in front of vendors and around the market where necessary.

Foot traffic will be one-way. A designated entrance for shoppers will be staffed to implement proper headcount within the market during hours of operation.

All shoppers must wear a cloth face covering at the market. Families are encouraged to limit the number of people coming to the market to the primary buyer only.

Per Executive Order 7S, all market managers, staff/volunteers, and vendors must wear gloves and face masks at all times if they are interacting with customers and/or handling products.

If a customer brings a reusable bag, vendors are not required to handle the bag or fill the bag.

Each vendor will wipe down the EBT/credit card terminal with an approved disinfectant after each use.

Each vendor will have their own hand-sanitizing station available.

Picnic tables will be off limits to shoppers for dining purposes.

Pre-order option

To limit foot traffic and wait times during market hours, shoppers can also preorder and schedule a pick-up time directly with some of the vendors.

On market day, they walk up to the designated pick-up area to get their order. They will not need to enter the market area. Only certain vendors are offering this option at this time.

Participating vendors in the 2020 Wilton Farmers Market include:

Ambler Farm

Athletic Brewing Company

Bach to Rock Ridgefield

Beldotti Bakery

Bubble and Brew

Dani’s Pantry

Gazy Brothers Farm

Jeff’s BBQ - pre-order Jeff’s BBQ Menu 2020

Prospector Theater Gourmet Popcorn

Veronica’s Garden

More information is available at the Wilton Chamber of Commerce event page and its Facebook page.

pgay@wiltonbulletin.com