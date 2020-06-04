Wilton Farmers Market opens to ready crowd of shoppers

WILTON — It was a great day to get a French baguette, fresh kale, barbecue ribs and other products from local farmers and artisans on the opening day of the Wilton Farmers Market.

Heeding social distancing and health and safety measures, the farmers market kicked off its 2020 season on Wednesday, June 3, on the grounds of the Wilton Historical Society at 224 Danbury Road. It is presented by the Wilton Chamber of Commerce.

Before the market opened, about 30 people — men, women and children, all wearing masks — were lined up waiting to get in.

At noon, the market’s manager Camille Carriero, who is the Chamber’s assistant director, let people onto the grounds where the vendors where set up in a large circle. She asked customers to maintain social distancing while moving from one vendor to the next.

Carriero posted small traffic cones and signs throughout reminding people to stand six feet apart while waiting for service.

One excited customer made a beeline to Ambler Farm’s tent. “I heard they have the best arugula, I’ve got to get some,” he said.

A number of other customers quickly lined up at Beldotti’s Bakery to buy freshly baked bread, cakes and tarts.

One woman purchased a parsley plant at Flowers, a new vendor at the market. “I want to plant some fresh herbs this year, and this is perfect,” she said.

At Dani’s Pantry, Dani Brooks offered up Italian specialties like imported pasta, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and fresh Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, which she called, “the best of the best.” At future markets, she said, she will also offer cooked Italian food.

Jeff’s BBQ answered the calling for those looking for lunch, serving up pulled pork, ribs and hearty Southern fare.

To wash it down, the Bubble & Brew truck was on hand with refreshing bubble teas and espresso drinks.

Although it is fairly early in the season, Gazy Brothers Farm, Veronica’s Garden, and Ambler Farm had a good amount of fresh local greens and produce available.

“As some restrictions ease, we will have more weekly guest vendors participating,” said Carriero.

Wilton Farmers Market is sponsored by Fairfield County Bank. It is open on Wednesdays from noon to 5 p.m. until Oct. 23.

For more details, visit wiltonchamber.com and click on “events.”

