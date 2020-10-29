Wilton Farmers Market extends opening

WILTON — The weekly farmers market in Wilton was supposed to close Wednesday, but its stay has been extended by popular demand.

“A lot of people have requested we keep the market open a few more weeks,” said Camille Carriero, the market’s manager.

So for the next few weeks, until Nov. 18, the Wilton Farmers Market will be open on Wednesdays, from noon to 4 p.m., on the grounds of the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. The market is closing one hour earlier than it did previously, due to shorter daylight hours.

“The market has been very well received by the community. A lot of new residents have stopped by to learn more about local farmers, artisans and small businesses,” Carriero said.

Shoppers will find a variety of seasonal and organic produce, fresh baked goods and pastries, food trucks and artists and crafters at the market. The vendors may vary each week.

The market is following requirements set by the town and health department regarding crowd sizes and social distancing.

There are still openings for special guest vendors. Those interested should contact Carriero at wiltonctfarmersmarket@gmail.com or 203-762-0567.

Wilton Farmers Market is presented by the Wilton Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Fairfield County Bank.

