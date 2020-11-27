  • Encore Club president Kathleen Wrampe, at left in front, presented a check recently to Social Services Director Sarah Heath. In back are club treasurer Karen Birck and vice president Amelia Petrikas. Photo: Encore Club / Contributed Photo / Wilton Bulletin Contributed

    Encore Club president Kathleen Wrampe, at left in front, presented a check recently to Social Services Director Sarah Heath. In back are club treasurer Karen Birck and vice president Amelia Petrikas.

    Encore Club president Kathleen Wrampe, at left in front, presented a check recently to Social Services Director Sarah Heath. In back are club treasurer Karen Birck and vice president Amelia Petrikas.

    Photo: Encore Club / Contributed Photo
Photo: Encore Club / Contributed Photo
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

Encore Club president Kathleen Wrampe, at left in front, presented a check recently to Social Services Director Sarah Heath. In back are club treasurer Karen Birck and vice president Amelia Petrikas.

Encore Club president Kathleen Wrampe, at left in front, presented a check recently to Social Services Director Sarah Heath. In back are club treasurer Karen Birck and vice president Amelia Petrikas.

Photo: Encore Club / Contributed Photo

WILTON — Although the pandemic prevented the Wilton Encore Club from having its annual fashion show/fundraiser in October, members still raised $5,400 for Wilton Social Services. Club president Kathleen Wrampe recently presented presented a check to Social Services Director Sarah Heath.

The Encore Club is a social organization for women from Wilton and surrounding areas. Information: wiltonencoreclub.org.