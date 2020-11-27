Wilton Encore Club donates to Social Services

Encore Club president Kathleen Wrampe, at left in front, presented a check recently to Social Services Director Sarah Heath. In back are club treasurer Karen Birck and vice president Amelia Petrikas.

WILTON — Although the pandemic prevented the Wilton Encore Club from having its annual fashion show/fundraiser in October, members still raised $5,400 for Wilton Social Services. Club president Kathleen Wrampe recently presented presented a check to Social Services Director Sarah Heath.

The Encore Club is a social organization for women from Wilton and surrounding areas. Information: wiltonencoreclub.org.