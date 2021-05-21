Skip to main content
Wilton Economic Development Commission hosting webinar

Wilton’s Economic Development Commission, (EDC,) is hosting a webinar on Wednesday, May, 26, 2021, from 7 to 8 p.m., to discuss flexible workspace opportunities in Wilton.

A brief presentation will be made by Mike Robinson, area manager of the company, Regus, (a division of the company IWG,) about some of the smaller, more flexible share options in the area. Also on the webinar will be Lee Wilson, a commercial real estate landlord in Wilton, to discuss small office options that may be available in the town.

Click https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81309819161?pwd=b09VazdjSnBSS0x0U3dXTXdUZFpxUT09, or copy, and paste the link to an internet web broswer to join the webinar. Wilton residents are welcome to join.

Whether someone is considering shared space, part time space, incubator office space or satellite office space, there are many flexible opportunities available in the town.

The commission wants to welcome many of the new residents to town, and recognize that there are many commuters that have been working from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

There are also a number of small and startup businesses that may be looking for added workspace options. The webinar is also designed to enlighten all people on the many different hybrid, and full time options that are available to them in the town.

The summer season means children are at play, and at home. Remote workers, home workers, employers and business owners may be looking for hybrid, full time or just different work environments.