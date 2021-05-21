Wilton Economic Development Commission hosting webinar

Jeannette Ross / Hearst Connecticut Media

Wilton’s Economic Development Commission, (EDC,) is hosting a webinar on Wednesday, May, 26, 2021, from 7 to 8 p.m., to discuss flexible workspace opportunities in Wilton.

A brief presentation will be made by Mike Robinson, area manager of the company, Regus, (a division of the company IWG,) about some of the smaller, more flexible share options in the area. Also on the webinar will be Lee Wilson, a commercial real estate landlord in Wilton, to discuss small office options that may be available in the town.