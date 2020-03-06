Wilton Easter egg-decorating workshop

Wilton Historical Society is offering a workshop on Ukrainian Easter egg decorating, known as pysanky, on April 24.

WILTON — Children and adults can learn the colorful craft of decorating eggs in the Ukrainian style at a workshop on Saturday, April 4, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road.

Expert egg decorator Susan Clark will lead the workshop on the ancient craft that uses symbols and motifs to create a jewel-like egg. Intricate designs can be created with geometric forms, or with more naturalistic, flowing patterns.

Participants will use a kistka, a pointed implement a bit like a pen, filled with beeswax to draw designs on eggs between bathing them in colored dye. Participants may decorate eggs in a traditional design or create their own.

The cost is $25 for members, $35 for non-members. The workshop is limited to 25 participants. Registration is required by emailing info@wiltonhistorical.org or calling 203-762-7257.