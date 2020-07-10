Wilton Dial-a-Ride resumes with limited service

WILTON — Wilton Dial-a-Ride will resume on Monday, July 13 with changes to ensure the safety of those using the service and its drivers.

During the Coronavirus pandemic, service will be limited to within Wilton.

There will be no more than two riders per van in assigned seats.

Riders must wear masks/face coverings unless a medical condition prevents use of a mask/face covering and will have their temperatures taken prior to entering the van.

Anyone with a temperature over 100 degrees will not be allowed to ride the van.

Riders will also have to complete a Wilton Health Department screening tool and sign an informed consent document prior to using Dial-a-Ride.

Drivers will also wear masks/face-coverings and will be separated from passengers by a protective divider.

Current service hours are Monday through Friday and trips will begin at 9:30 a.m. and will be scheduled on the half hour with the last pick-up of the day at 3:30 p.m. No trips will be offered between noon and 1 p.m.

No fees will be charged until further notice.

Wilton Dial-a-Ride provides van transportation for Wilton Seniors and adults with disabilities to destinations within town of Wilton boundaries. Reservations for Dial-a-Ride must be made no later than 4 p.m. the day before the requested ride by calling 203-834-6235.

Questions and comments should be directed to Wilton’s Parks and Recreation Office at 203-834-6234 or emailed to steve.pierce@wiltonct.org.

