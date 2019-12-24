Wilton Democrats to caucus next month

Wilton Democrats will have their monthly meeting and annual caucus on Tuesday, Jan. 14, beginning at 7 p.m., at the Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road.

The meeting will offer a preview of plans for the 2020 election.

Immediately following the meeting, around 7:45, there will be a caucus to vote for candidates for membership on the Wilton Democratic Town Committee. Anyone who would like to be considered for membership may email Chairman Tom Dubin at info@wiltondems.org.

The caucus is open to all Democrats registered in Wilton. Any Democrat wishing to serve who is not endorsed may force a primary by filing forms available at the town clerk’s office. The time and place of the caucus will be advertised in the paper and on the committee’s website and social media outlets.

If no one files for a primary challenge, those who are endorsed at the caucus will be deemed lawfully elected. Elected DTC members will be seated in March 2020.