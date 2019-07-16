Wilton Democrats name slate for November election

The slate of Democratic candidates for the November 2019 election gathers outside Comstock Community Center.

Deborah McFadden, who ran unsuccessfully for first selectman in 2015 against Lynne Vanderslice, will challenger her once again for that position, leading a slate of Democrats for the November election that includes former Republican Selectman Michael Kaelin, who is seeking a seat on the Board of Finance.

The slate was chosen at the Democratic caucus that took 10 minutes on Tuesday evening, July 16, at Comstock Community Center. The slate was elected unanimously.

Also nominated are:

Selectmen: Ceci Maher, Ross Tartell

Board of Finance: Michael Kaelin, Jung Soo Kim, Chris Stroup (full term)

Board of Finance: Kevin Gardiner (two-year term)

Board of Education: Savet Constantine, Ruth DeLuca

Planning and Zoning Commission: Jeremi (Rem) Bigosinski, Florence Johnson (full term)

Planning and Zoning Commission: Peter Squitieri (two-year term)

Zoning Board of Appeals: Sunila Kapur, John Gardiner

Board of Assessment Appeals: Bob Zsunkan

Constable: Bo Mitchell, Ernie Ricco, Paul Soley