Wilton Coffee with a Cop Wednesday morning

WILTON — Wilton police officers welcome members of the community to get to know one another at Coffee with a Cop on Wednesday, Dec. 18, from 8 to 10 a.m., at Tusk & Cup, 142 Old Ridgefield Road.

The event is an opportunity to discuss community issues, build relationships, and learn more about the department’s work in Wilton neighborhoods.

The majority of contacts police officers have with the public happen during emergencies, or emotional situations. Those situations are not always the most effective times for relationship building with the community, and some community members may feel that officers are unapproachable on the street. Coffee with a Cop helps break down barriers and allows for a relaxed, one-on-one interaction.

The program seeks to strengthen relationships between police officers and community members one cup of coffee at a time.