Wilton Christmas tree lighting is virtual event

WILTON — Wilton’s new evergreen tree will be lit for the winter holidays but there will be no event people may attend. Residents are invited to view the pre-recorded lighting at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4, on Optimum Channel 79 or on the Good Morning Wilton website.

First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice was joined by Chief of Police and Emergency Management Director John Lynch and Fire Chief Jim Blanchfield, who lit the tree. Wilton’s newly appointed Police Commissioner Adrienne Reedy will be seen performing Christmas carols.

Unlike previous years, there will be no visits with Santa and no Holiday Stroll.