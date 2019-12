Wilton Christmas Carolers serenade town

The Wilton Christmas Carolers serenaded the town with seasonal songs on Dec. 18, 2019.

The Wilton Christmas Carolers warmed up Town Green in freezing temperatures Wednesday, Dec. 18, with seasonal songs in Wilton Center. This is the third time the carolers have turned out and report a larger crowd each year.

They visited Village Market, Stop & Shop and Wilton Library.