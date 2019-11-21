Wilton Children’s Theater presents Lion King Jr.

Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Children's Theater

The Wilton Children’s Theater is ready to take audiences on a Saharan adventure with its performance of Disney’s The Lion King Jr. running Nov. 22-24 at Middlebrook School.

Organizers say audiences will be delighted by dazzling costumes, singing and dancing from a cast of 55 talented young actors ranging from fourth to eighth grade. This theatrical performance is based on the Disney movie that was first released in 1994.

Lion King Jr. tells the story of Simba as he struggles to accept the responsibilities of adulthood and his destiny as king, with songs “I Just Can’t Wait to be King” and “Hakuna Matata.”

Music and lyrics for Lion King Jr. are by Elton John and Tim Rice.

The show’s producers are Andrea Bates and Nina DePeugh. “This is a production unlike anything WCT has ever done before. Bringing the African Sahara to life on stage was a collaborative effort of our amazing costumes, props and sets committees. The dedication to this production from the cast, crew, professionals and our army of parent volunteers has been nothing short of amazing,” the said.

Director is Skip Ploss, musical director is Barbara Speare and choreographer is Judy Abbatiello. Set design was done by Ploss and built by Mike Bragg along with Clarissa Cannavino and Jessie Adams. Costumes were created by Eliza Brown and Susan Onthank and props done by Margo Silvian. Audio is by Jim Durkin from In Phase Audio and lighting by Craig Gehr of LX Lighting LLC.

The show is being performed Friday, Nov. 22, at 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23, at 4 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 24, at 2 p.m.

Tickets are available online for $13.50 until Nov. 22 at wiltonchildrenstheater.org and at the door for $14 (cash and checks only). Patrons are encouraged to bring a water bottle to fill as the school is starting to phase out plastic water bottles.