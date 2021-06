3 1 of 3 Danielle Robinson Calloway / For Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Danielle Robinson Calloway / For Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 3





The Wilton Chamber of Commerce is hosting its ninth annual Wilton Street Fair and Sidewalk Sales on Saturday, July 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wilton Center will be transformed into a destination for residents of the town, and also regional visitors.