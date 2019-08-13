Wilton Chamber marks 30 years with casino night

This year the Wilton Chamber of Commerce celebrates its 30th anniversary and will celebrate with a special event to commemorate the occasion.

The community is invited to Casino Royale at Rolling Hills Country Club on Friday, Oct. 4, from 7 to 11 p.m. The evening will feature professional dealers offering black jack, roulette, slot machines and craps plus a magician, a psychic, buffet and cocktails. Tickets are $150per person of $275 per couple.

“The chamber is very grateful to all of their members who support their initiatives and mission and they count on contributions and sponsorships to continue to offer the programs, services and events that benefit local businesses and the community,” said Chamber executive director Debra Hanson.

For more information, RSVPs and sponsorships, call the chamber at 203-762-0567, email info@wiltonchamber.com, or visit wiltonchamber.com.