Wilton Chamber celebrates 30 years with Casino night

The Wilton Chamber of Commerce is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a Casino Royale celebration on Friday, Oct. 4, at 7 p.m., at the Rolling Hills Country Club. The public is invited to attend.

“This is going to be a totally fun event, no big speeches, just something fun and easy going for the community,” said Debra Hanson, the Chamber’s executive president.

The event is a fundraiser and will feature a variety of casino games, including Black Jack, roulette, craps, wheels, and slot machines. A professional casino gaming company is providing game tables and professional dealers. There will also be cocktails, a buffet, magician, psychic and photo booth.

Celebrating three decades in Wilton is an exciting time for the Chamber, according to Hanson, who has been a member for more than 20 years, and is a past president.

“We work really hard to keep the business community here vital. I’ve been onboard so long because these are such great people, and some of them have become close friends,” she said.

The Chamber is a professional, nonprofit corporation whose mission is to advance commercial and civic interests of the town.

The organization was originally under an umbrella with the Norwalk Chamber of Commerce, but Wilton separated 30 years ago to form its own Chamber, Hanson said. Julie White of Wilton Center Travel, was Wilton’s first Chamber president.

The Chamber has 300 members and 15 members on its board of directors. “We’re still growing and we welcome new members,” Hanson said.

Chamber officers are Susan Goldman of Gregory & Adams., P.C — president, Carol Johnson of Fairfield County Bank — vice president of events and programs, Jeannette Ross of the Wilton Bulletin — vice president of civic affairs, and John DiCenzo of Halstead Real Estate — treasurer.

Other board members are Pamela Brown of Hillside Cemetery, Joshua Cole of Pullman & Comley, LLC, Tim Dolnier of Village Market, Michael LeBeau of Marly’s Bar & Bistro, Brian C. Perry of Open House Gift Shop, Patrick Russo of Realty Seven, Tom Sato of Wilton Hardware, Nancy Saxe of Sweet Pierre’s, Michael Smith of People’s United Bank, Elaine Tai-Lauria of Wilton Library Association, Inc., and Kevin Vallerie of Untangled.

Ex-officio members are First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice and Wilton Schools Superintendent Dr. Kevin Smith.

This Chamber assists local businesses in a number of ways.

It helps promote and expand economic development.

It works on business relations with town, local and state representatives to help serve its members and the community at large.

It offers networking programs to members to develop new business and seminars to increase profitability, advertising/promotional opportunities, and referrals.

Community

The Chamber is involved in community development in Wilton and hosts a number of annual events, including Restaurant Weeks, Street Fair/Sidewalk Sales, 5K Road Race, Holiday Stroll and Winter Carnival. Proceeds from the carnival support the Chamber’s annual scholarship award to a college-bound senior at Wilton High School.

The Chamber also hosts an Adopt-A-Spot program where local businesses and organizations have cleaned up, beautified and maintained areas throughout Wilton.

Upcoming Chamber events include the annual Scarecrow Fest from Oct. 18 to Oct. 31, and the Pumpkin Parade and Trick-or-Treating on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., where families can trick or treat at businesses in Wilton Center.

The Chamber is also a sponsor of the Wilton Farmers’ Market which is open every Wednesday from 9 to 5, through Oct. 23, at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road.

“Our goal is to bring people to town, to showcase Wilton, and attract people to Wilton,” Hanson said.

To RSVP, get ticket information and costs for the Casino Royale, or for sponsorship information, call 203-762-0567 or email info@wiltonchamber.com.

