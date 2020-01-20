Wilton Chamber: Buying a winning franchise
A seminar is being held in Wilton that will show consumers how to buy a winning franchise.
An overview of the franchise process will be presented by a franchise consultant, an attorney and local franchisees.
Topics include: research franchises and legal issues; financing, working with brokers, attorneys and advisors; plus shared real life experiences from franchisees.
Speaker Michael L. Rosen is a franchise consultant and owner of FranNet of Connecticut and Rhode Island. Speaker Cliff Ennico (cliffennico.com) is a nationally recognized authority on the legal problems of small business.
The seminar is free and is being held on Thursday, Jan. 23 at Wilton Library, from 6-8 p.m.
Registration is required. To register, visit fairfieldcounty.score.org or call SCORE at 203-831-0065. Check-in begins at 5:30 p.m.
Sponsors are SCORE of Fairfield County, Wilton Library, the Wilton Chamber of Commerce and media sponsor: TheWilton Bulletin.
Wilton Library is located at 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton; wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-3950.