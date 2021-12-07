Wilton Center pedestrian bridge next grant-funded project to be built

WILTON — The town’s next major grant-funded project will be the pedestrian foot bridge set to span from the Wilton Train Station over the Norwalk River to Merwin Meadows Park, giving the town greater connectivity to Wilton Center.
“We are very close to getting authorization” for “getting that out bid,” Smeriglio said of the pedestrian bridge, which will be funded by a $1.4 million Local Transportation Capital Improvement Program grant. According to the town engineer, the design is complete and construction is slated to start in 2022.