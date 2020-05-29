Wilton Center gets a shot of color

WILTON — Wilton Center got a whole lot brighter on Thursday, May 28, as Michael Pirre and Douglas Katz of the parks and recreation department hung dozens of flower baskets from the lampposts on River Road, Old Ridgefield Road, Center Street, Godfrey Place and Hubbard Road.

There are two different types of baskets this year.

In sunny locations, the baskets are overflowing with a mixture of lavender and soft pink petunias, magenta verbena and hot pink calibrachoa.

On shadier roads, the baskets contain a mixture of Torenia fournieri (also known as wishbone flower), white New Guinea impatiens and trailing ivy.

The “Let’s Make Wilton Beautiful” campaign purchased them from Valley View Greenhouse in Vista, N.Y.

Those visiting Wilton Center this year should not be surprised to see a woman driving a golf cart, with a dog as passenger, watering and maintaining the baskets this year. That’s Spencer Moore, known as the “flower lady” who cares for the flower baskets in Ridgefield.

“She has a real green thumb and a very cute dog, so I’m really looking forward to seeing her on her watering rounds!” said Suzanne Knutson of the Wilton Garden Club.