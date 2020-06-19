Wilton Catholic school is more than halfway to fundraising goal

WILTON — Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Academy’s call for financial help is being answered by its supporters, giving hope to those who want to see the school continue serving students seeking a faith-based education.

The school is more than half-way to its goal of $140,000, based on what has been raised at its GoFundMe site through Friday afternoon. More than $70,500 had been pledged by 140 donors.

The GoFundMe total is only a portion of what has been raised so far, according to Kevin Vallerie, president of the school’s board of directors. Money is also being donated directly to the school, both online and by people delivering checks. Vallerie could not be reached for an update of the total.

The money must be raised by June 25. It is needed to fill a budget gap caused by the cancellation of traditional fundraising efforts due to the coronavirus pandemic, Vallerie said, which has also played havoc with the school’s student recruitment.

Specifically, the school’s annual gala could not be held and its Something Special Thrift Shop had to close. Both are major sources of income for Our Lady of Fatima.

In recruiting students, because the school was closed no tours or other events could be held.

Vallerie confirmed that if the funding can be raised, the school can open in the fall with the number of students now enrolled and continue its recruitment process over the summer.

Our Lady of Fatima transitioned to an academy model beginning with the 2019-20 school year, meaning its governance and financial management are provided by an academy board with oversight from the Diocese of Bridgeport.

The school encompasses pre-kindergarten through eighth grade and offers offers a “Personalized Approach to Learning” platform with small classrooms and instruction based on individual student needs.

Contributions may be made on the school’s website at https://www.olfacademy.org/apps/pages/DONATE.