Wilton Catholic school helps feed hospital workers

Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Academy students hold signs thanking hospital and other front-line workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

WILTON — Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Academy in Wilton, in partnership with Letizia’s Pizza restaurant of Norwalk, once again delivered meals to workers at Norwalk Hospital. The delivery on Sunday, April 19, was the third time the school has teamed up with Letizia’s to provide a large-scale meal delivery to workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis.

The first delivery was in late March, when pizzas were delivered to Norwalk Hospital as well as Wilton police, fire and volunteer ambulance corps. As the COVID-19 crisis continued into April, the school community realized many healthcare workers would be pulled away from their families to work during Passover and Easter, and arranged to deliver 100 individual meals to the hospital on Easter Sunday.

This past Sunday, Our Lady of Fatima sent baked ziti dinners to the hospital. The date for this latest meal delivery was chosen in part for its significance as Orthodox Easter.

For the students, faculty, and families of Our Lady of Fatima who raised the funds for these initiatives, it was important to put the school’s motto of “Service Above Self” into action. They felt that providing hearty, comforting meals would show their appreciation to healthcare workers in this very stressful environment.

“While most of us celebrate these holidays safely at home with our families, these brave people are taking care of sick patients, putting their own lives at risk,” said Susan Kaiser, a school parent and board member.

The school has also created lawn signs designed to further express their thanks to healthcare workers and first responders as the school simultaneously conducts its annual enrollment drive. Students have also made cards for the healthcare staff at Memorial Sloan Kettering in New York City and local senior citizens’ homes.

For more information about Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Academy, visit olfacademy.org or email Principal Stanley Steele, ssteele@olfcatholic.org. Live virtual tours of the school are available upon request.