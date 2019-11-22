Wilton Catholic school celebrates its culture

Mara Fleming, who is a member of the school board and church youth ministry serves Margaret Fleming O'Brien at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Academy's International Family Night on Nov. 16.

The nationalities of its students and staff were celebrated at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Academy’s fifth International Family Night on Nov. 16. Presented by the school’s parent committee, the event encouraged school families to prepare their favorite dishes, each representative of their respective nationality.

A bountiful buffet was served by family members, with some wearing their ancestral country’s national colors or traditional dress. This year’s event featured culinary creations from 16 countries including Cambodia, China, Colombia, Dominican Republic, England, Germany, Hungary, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Norway, Philippines, Poland, Romania, and the U.S.

“This is one of my favorite Fatima events because it speaks to the diversity of our school and allows the community to share traditions with one another,” said Principal Stanley Steele.

Clara Taveras, a member of the school board who leads the parent committee said, “This event has evolved into a beloved tradition and offers an opportunity for Academy families with children of all ages to participate and bond over a special meal.”

Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Academy, at 225 Danbury Road, is a Roman Catholic co-educational, National Blue Ribbon School. Information: ssteele@olfcatholic.org, 203-762-8100 or olfacademy.org.