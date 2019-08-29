Wilton Cannon Grange rolls out 87th agricultural fair

A steady crowd turned out for the the 87th annual Cannon Grange Agricultural fair and exposition held under picture perfect weather from 10 to 4 on Aug. 25.

Ribbons were awarded in categories such as home grown flowers and vegetables, domestic bunnies, floral arrangements, knitted items and photography. There were also the annual baking contests for both adults and children, including a double-crusted apple pie.

Representatives from both sides of the political aisle had booths, as well as a face painter, Wilton’s Pollinator Pathway, Ambler Farm, and Wilton EMS offering ambulance tours.

Vendors included jewelry, toys and candy and barbecue sauces. A Grange booth sold chicken and chorizo tacos.

Cannon Grange volunteers were on hand to guide children through making their own birdhouses.

Founded in 1899, the Grange is a community institution that ofers a number of events open to the public throughout the year such as wellness talks and silent movie nights. Membership is open to all, age 14 and older. Information: 203-762-1900 or info@cannongrange.org.