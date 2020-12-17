Wilton Candlelight Concerts cancels 2020/21 season

WILTON — Due to restrictions under COVID-19, the board of Wilton Candlelight Concerts has decided to cancel its 2020/21 season. Concerts will be resumed when safe and permitted, possibly in late 2021. Updates will be posted on the website, wiltoncandlelightconcerts.org.

The board continues to be inspired by the memory of Margaret Gregory, who helped to found the Candlelight Concerts in 1947. With her infectious enthusiasm for live music, over the years she engaged renowned musicians — who often became fast friends — to play in the intimate setting of the Wilton Congregational Church; many would return to perform numerous times.